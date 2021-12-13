Vanuatu appoints new Supreme Court judge

Justice Goldsbrough is not new to Vanuatu, as he used to serve with the Supreme Court many years ago.

He currently occupies the position of President of the Court of Appeal of the Solomon Islands.

Justice Goldsbrough who was admitted as solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales, worked in court administration in England as well as in various high profile judicial and advisory roles abroad.

From 1988 to 1991, Goldsbrough was appointed as Senior Magistrate, appointed Judge of the Supreme Court served as Acting Chief Justice on the retirement of Chief Justice Cooke.

He held the position as a Legal training officer in Zimbabwe which involves advising on the establishment of the Judicial College of Zimbabwe and the training of newly appointed judges.

For six years he was a High Court Judge, Head of the Civil Division and the Acting President of the Court of Appeal in the Solomon Islands.

He was also the Chief Justice in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Vanuatu’s Attorney General, Kiel Loughman administered the oaths of the newly appointed Judge in the presence of the Head of State, Obed Moses Tallis, Chief Justice Vincent Lunabek, British High Commissioner to Vanuatu and other officials, last week.