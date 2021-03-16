Vanuatu artist wins prestigious DEEP Fund award

The DEEP Fund programme brings together coastal communities, researchers, decision makers, civil society and international organisations to promote diverse knowledge systems and voices.

Kuautonga has been presented the award to undertake a seven month project called ‘Our Ocean, Our Identity’, that is being co-led by Lloyd Newton in Solomon Islands and Pax Jakupa in Papua New Guinea.

Each artist is holding workshops with women to explore emotional bonds with the ocean and co-design large public murals that communicate the need to protect the sea.

The murals will brighten the streets of Port Vila, Honiara and Port Moresby, and express the importance of the ocean to women in Melanesia.

The UK Research and Innovation through the Global Challenges Research Fund is funding the programme.