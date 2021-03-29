Vanuatu attends Pacific Islands Memorial dedication in Wellington

The memorial is at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

The Pacific Islands Memorial recognizes the unique bond between New Zealand and the Pacific islands and acknowledges the contribution of Pacific nations in different conflicts including in the First and Second World Wars.

The giant conch shell was designed by artist Michel Tuffery and draws inspiration from the conch shell left in the Arras Tunnels by the Cook Islands and Maori Soldiers during World War 1.

It represents a symbol deeply rooted in Pacific cultures.

The shell has a patina finish with remembrance poppies as decoration.

In her address, New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the contributions of the Pacific warriors who served alongside New Zealand in defense of peace.

"This memorial symbolizes a deeper connection with the Pacific and is a place to come and reflect and remember the memories of those we lost," she said.

Acting High Commissioner Trief laid a wreath at the memorial.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown delivered closing remarks on behalf of the Pacific Islands, giving an account of the call to serve to protect New Zealand and the Pacific in the different conflicts and in particular the World Wars.

He emphasized that the memorial will provide a space where the narrative of the Pacific will be told as part of history that was long forgotten.

"We acknowledge the sacrifices of our brave men and women to defending global peace. We will remember them,” said Prime Minister Brown.

Vanuatu was also represented by Roy Stephens and Andrina Abel from the Vanuatu community in Wellington.

Photo supplied Vanuatu High Commission NZ Caption: Acting High Commissioner Sanianna Trief lays a wreath at the Pacific Islands Memorial.