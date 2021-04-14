Vanuatu authorities investigate ship after dead crew member's body found

Vanuatu Ports Authorities confirmed that the deceased was a Filipino national.

His body was discovered on Sunday at Pango beach, about ten minutes drive from Port Vila's main wharf.

RNZ Pacific reports the vessel arrived in Vila last week and its next port of entry was Solomon Islands.

While leaving Vanuatu's capital on Sunday, the ship was sailing out of Vila Harbour when it was revealed that one of its crew members was not on board.

The tanker was then instructed by Vanuatu Port Authorities to return.

The search and operation rescue was activated and the authorities were informed that a body was found on Pango beach.

The departure was cancelled awaiting for the outcome of the investigations.