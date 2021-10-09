Vanuatu authorities run a Covid-19 simulation exercise

Dr Bazil Leodoro said one the reason for Friday's simulation was to see how to control the movement, and the reaction of people in real time.

He said the main vector of the transmission of the virus is the movement of people.

"People in Vanuatu live in a close community, so they must be ready to change their habit, if there is a break out of Covid in Port Vila."

A three day lockdown is planned for October 21, and it is expected that during the lockdown that institutions such as schools and churches will be closed.

Friday's event involved the staff at the Department of Health, Vila Central Hospital, Vanuatu Red Cross, Vanuatu Police Force, chiefs and other stakeholders.

