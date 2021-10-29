Vanuatu authorities seize 50kg kava powder from seasonal workers

Kava importation is prohibited in Australia. There is an exemption that allows passengers (18 years or over) to travel with up to 4kg of kava (roots or dried form) into Australia for personal use only.

It is alleged that a parliamentarian is using the seasonal workers as a means of getting the products into Australia in the form of commercialisation the Vanuatu Daily Post reports.

According to the Acting Principal Biosecurity Officer (PBO) of the DOB, Sam Armstrong, only those who have a valid kava export licence and export facility can export.

He clarified that seasonal workers can get up to 4kg of kava powder into Australia for personal consignment but in this case, it has been brought to the department’s knowledge that a person is using the seasonal workers as carriers.

Armstrong said the practice might be happening for a while but the department was not aware of it. He said he is waiting on a report to confirm this.

People wanting to get kava into Australia must apply for a phytosanitary certificate from the DOB, he advised.

In response to the allegation, the parliamentarian said he has not been exporting kava to Australia and he welcomes any legal action over the confiscation.

Photo file