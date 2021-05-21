Vanuatu aviation industry workshop plans new strategic way forward

Civil Aviation Authority of Vanuatu Director, Jackie Langati Trief said “Vanuatu’s aviation industry is the third largest in the Pacific (excluding Australia and New Zealand) in terms of aviation activities traffic size and complexity after PNG and Fiji. As a result, we are one of PASO’s biggest customers and partners concerning compliance to international aviation regulatory standards.”

“This joint workshop was a positive occasion for all stakeholders to understand the responsibilities, roles and capacity of PASO. We had frank discussion on how we can enhance our joint operations to benefit the Vanuatu aviation industry, its end users and, ultimately, Vanuatu’s economy.”

Participants represented the aviation industry, government agencies and the Pacific Aviation Safety Office.

PASO General Manager, Andrew Valentine said: “The outcomes of this workshop will guide what the future will look like for aviation in Vanuatu and potentially the region. We see this as the first of many workshops that bring together all key stakeholders to collaborate and problem-solve.”

“PASO has been generously hosted by the Government of Vanuatu for fifteen years on behalf of PASO Member countries.”

CAAV and PASO have committed to future workshops with Vanuatu’s aviation sector for continued collaboration and to strengthen strategic aviation outcomes.