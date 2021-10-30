Vanuatu avoids lockdown after Covid-19 quarantine cases

Two passengers on a flight from New Caledonia tested positive for the virus while in hotel quarantine last week.

There was widespread speculation the cases may trigger a hard lockdown in the country, after Government officials called off a popular music festival.

But the Prime Minister this morning announced there wouldn't be a lockdown.

Dr Sereana Natuman, acting director of curative and hospital services at Vila Central Hospital, said authorities acted quickly to prevent the virus from spreading.

"From the day that they tested positive and we confirmed the results the whole ministry of health was working together to do contact tracing," Dr Natuman said.

"Initially it was very stressful ... now it's settling down."

She told the ABC's Pacific Beat passengers on the flight were ni-Vanuatu citizens who had travelled to New Caledonia for medical treatment and needed to return home.

"We are of the thinking that they did follow all the protocols and within an hour to one day all those that were in contact were put into quarantine," she said.

"It looks like it's confined, there are no signs we have community transition."