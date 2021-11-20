Vanuatu backs Kanak call to delay vote on independence in New Caledonia

Prime Minister Bob Loughman told parliament he will raise his concerns with the French ambassador, Pierre Fournier, in Port Vila.

The Kanaks have asked Paris to delay the referendum because they are still mourning family members who died during the pandemic.

272 people have died in New Caledonia from Covid and about half of those victims were Kanaks.

The respect required within traditional ceremonies of mourning within Melanesian culture means activities such as political awareness and campaigning cannot take place.

On Thursday the Vanuatu opposition leader, Ralph Regenvanu, asked parliament if the government would add its voice in support of the Kanaks' demand for a delay.

Mr Loughman then told MPs Vanuatu is with the Kanaks on this issue.

France continues to maintain the referendum will take place on 12th December.

It has already sent extra military personnel to New Caledonia to provide additional security.

This week, New Caledonia's pro-independence Palika party said the French decision to maintain next month's referendum date amounts to a declaration of war against the Kanaks and progressive citizens.

Photo file Caption: Vanuatu Prime Minister Bob Loughman