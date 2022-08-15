Vanuatu becomes first Pacific nation to eliminate trachoma

This will be the second NTD eliminated from the archipelago nation of 83 islands, after lymphatic filariasis in 2016.

“This is a proud moment for Vanuatu,” said Minister of Health Bruno Leingkone.

“My Ministry of Health colleagues and I feel honoured to have been part of this joint effort, which has involved medical and public health personnel and communities working together with the support of partner organizations to eliminate this disease".

Trachoma is a neglected tropical disease (NTD) that can cause blindness.

The disease is a public health problem in 43 countries worldwide, responsible for causing irreversible blindness or visual impairment in about 1.9 million people.

The disease is caused by infection with Chlamydia trachomatis bacteria.

Globally, 14 countries including Vanuatu have eliminated trachoma as a public health problem.

Vanuatu is the fourth in the WHO Western Pacific Region, joining Cambodia, China and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Trachoma remains endemic in eight countries in the Region.

The World Health Organisation calls for health authorities in those countries to take action to eliminate trachoma as a public health problem by 2030.