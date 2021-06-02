Vanuatu begins COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Prime Minister Bob Loughman stated, “What a fantastic opportunity Vanuatu has to be able to rollout the vaccine in a smooth and well thought thorough manner with the country being COVID-free! We know now that we have a safe and effective vaccine for use in Vanuatu to protect our country”.

“While the vaccine is not mandatory and people will be able to choose whether they would take the vaccine, many people in our communities are much more at risk than others due to the nature of the job as well as those at risk of serious complications due to COVID-19. This is why the vaccine is being prioritised to protect them first”, Loughman said.

Minister for Health Silas Bule said the priority must be to protect the most exposed and most vulnerable first from severe illness and death.

“Along with the rollout of the safe and effective vaccines, we must also work towards a diverse vaccine portfolio. At the same time, we must be prepared to provide booster shots and adapted vaccines.”

He added, “Every jab brings us one-step closer to putting this pandemic behind us. I urge everyone to come forward as soon as they are called as part of the eligible groups in this first phase of rollout. The vaccine is safe and effective and could save your life.”

With the long-awaited and planned for COVID-19 vaccines arriving on 19 May, the 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca will be the first COVID-19 vaccines to be used in the country to vaccinate the first 20 percent of its population.

The vaccine will be rolled out initially to the prioritised populations on Efate and its offshore islands.

The vaccine - which needs to be administered in two (2) doses - will initially be prioritised for the health care workers, and the frontline workers, including border and quarantine staff, public transport drivers. Other priority groups in the first phase of the rollout include elderly people aged 55 and above and people over 35 with existing medical conditions.

Photo supplied Caption: Leader of Opposition, Ralph Regenvanu receiving the first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine this morning