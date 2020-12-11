Vanuatu Biosecurity continues to address Coconut Rhinoceres Beetle outbreak

The Vanuatu Agricultural Research and Technical Centre (VARTC) in Santo has installed 14 traps with lures as a precaution.

Steglar Tabi, VARTC Manager says the farm has around 40 varieties of coconuts growing in the 400 hectare farm and protecting them from CRB is a priority.

"Therefore, we are taking precautions and being proactive by setting up traps and lures around the coconut plantations,” Tabi said.

A statement said New Zealand has assisted VARTC to purchase the lures & traps and to help secure and protect the coconut varieties of Vanuatu which the VARTC holds.

Photo supplied Caption : Steglar Tabi Vanuatu Agricultural Research and Technical Centre ​Manager stands near one of the traps on the farm.