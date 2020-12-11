 

Vanuatu Biosecurity continues to address Coconut Rhinoceres Beetle outbreak

The Vanuatu Department of Biosecurity continues to work with its partners to contain the Coconut Rhinoceres Beetle outbreak and stop it spreading throughout the country.

 

The Vanuatu Agricultural Research and Technical Centre (VARTC) in Santo has installed 14 traps with lures as a precaution.

Steglar Tabi, VARTC Manager says the farm has around 40 varieties of coconuts growing in the 400 hectare farm and protecting them from CRB is a priority.

"Therefore, we are taking precautions and being proactive by setting up traps and lures around the coconut plantations,” Tabi said.

A statement said New Zealand has assisted VARTC to purchase the lures & traps and to help secure and protect the coconut varieties of Vanuatu which the VARTC holds.

     

Photo supplied Caption : Steglar Tabi Vanuatu Agricultural Research and Technical Centre ​Manager stands near one of the traps on the farm.

