Vanuatu to bring in Covid-19 vaccine for people under 18

Acting Director General, Dr. Posikai Samuel Tapo said discussions are ongoing with donor partners and orders will be placed later.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Liaison Officer in Vanuatu, Dr. Philippe Guyant said, “Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for adolescents but more vaccines should be made available in few months.”

So far, WHO has approved six COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use — Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Vanuatu is using AstraZeneca and Sinopharm for those 18 years old and above. Both require two doses and can be stored at 2-8C without the need of special ultra-low temperature freezers.

The difference between the two vaccines is that the second Sinopharm dose is given after 3 weeks and the second AstraZeneca dose is given after 10 weeks.