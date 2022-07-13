Vanuatu calls on Pacific forum to declare climate emergency

At this week's Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) summit, representatives are expected to endorse a Vanuatu government-led initiative aimed at ratcheting up action on climate change.

Representatives are to consider the issue on Thursday.

If passed, it would issue a call to the UN General Assembly for a resolution that "the International Court of Justice provide an advisory opinion (ICJAO) on the obligations of states under international law to protect the rights of present and future generations against the adverse impacts of climate change."

The PIF meeting would also discuss declaring a climate emergency.

This would recognise that: "Climate change threatens the livelihoods, security and well-being of the Pacific". It follows the recommendations put forward by the meeting of PIF foreign ministers, last week.

Vanuatu special envoy on climate change Bakoa Kaltongga told RNZ Pacific a lot of work had been done on the ICJAO request by his country, to get the support of the region.

Pacific nations faced "drastic economic effects" due to climate change impacts, Kaltongga said, and the campaign for an advisory opinion on climate change from the world's highest court should be a collective Pacific effort.

"Whether we like it [or not], we have to accept that climate change is affecting us and sooner or later it is going to affect our livelihoods deeper."