Vanuatu chiefs welcome presidential pardon | Loop Vanuatu

The chiefs from Port Olry in Santo, Lounelapen (Tanna) and Melsisi (Pentecost) said their people are happy with the decision taken by President, Tallis Obed Moses, to relieve the former PM’s of their convictions, despite political reactions from some political leaders.

Chief Eloi Taris, Chief Georges Nakat and Chief Joseph Viretamarin said the President had only performed his constitutional role to pardon them and nothing else, reports the Vanuatu Daily Post.

Former Prime Ministers Serge Vohor, Joe Natuman and Charlot Salwai were pardoned by the President last week.

Chief Viretamerin said that he is happy to see one of the leaders from Pentecost being and now will be contesting the by-elections next month.

He said the chiefs from Pentecost are ready to welcome Salwai at his home island.

Photo file Caption: President, Tallis Obed Moses