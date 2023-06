World Vision Vanuatu's Helen Corrigan, who is the organisation's Tropical Cyclone Judy and Kevin response manager, said on top of the situation faced by children, some families were still living in evacuation centres as their homes were destroyed.

Corrigan said the focus for World Vision is on suppling seeds so communities can re-grow crops.

She said while food supply was still an issue in parts of the country and there was a lot to rebuild, children were learning.