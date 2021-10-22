Vanuatu choppers heading to NZ for maintenance

The aircraft have been idle since April 2020 because of a lack of maintenance and a qualified engineer.

An RNZ Pacific correspondent in Port Vila says the choppers are now sitting on the wharf waiting for the next available ship to transport them to New Zealand.

The chief pilot of Vanuatu Helicopters, Andy Martin, said the last operations that involved the choppers were during cyclone Harold last year.

He said it would be a worry if the two helicopters are not back in Vanuatu after maintenance works because the country is approaching the cyclone season.