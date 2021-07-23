Vanuatu Civil Registry department receives former Register General

Prior to becoming Registrar General, Korman was a teacher and a French District Agent.

He was instrumental in establishing the Registration Act under the Joint Regulation before embarking on his political career in 1977.

Korman became one of the first elected Members of Parliament and was elected the first speaker of Parliament during the first legislature.

Later on, he became the Prime Minister of Vanuatu at 2 different legislatures.

In total, Korman served 35 years in the Representative Assembly and the Government of Vanuatu

VRCS said in quite an emotional encounter, Korman thanked the Office for the progress made and gave a preview of what registration was like during his tenure.

This year 2021 marks 50 years of civil registration in Vanuatu.

Photo supplied: Maxime Carlot Korman (right) receives his National ID Card from the Deputy Registrar