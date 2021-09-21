Vanuatu Clean Up the World Day campaign collects more than 80 rubbish bags | Loop Vanuatu

Australian High Commissioner, Sarah deZoeten said, “Thanks to the Bank of South Pacific, and Live & Learn for your fantastic support every year to mark this important event for Clean Up The World.”

“Waste management is a significant challenge for us all. We all need to accept personal responsibility for the waste and litter that we generate and how we dispose of it.”

The campaign took place with the joint efforts of the Australian High Commission, Bank of South Pacific and Live & Learn, some of Vanuatu’s sports icons from Vanuatu Beach Volleyball and Cricket Vanuatu, and the students and teachers from the Seaside Community School.