Vanuatu COM approves National Disaster Recovery Framework

The decision also underscores the significance of the roadmap as an important pillar for the formulation of a Disaster Recovery Act, expected to be in place in 2022.

“The NDRF marks another milestone in Vanuatu’s development journey as it will assist the government to plan for resilient post-disaster recovery as it outlines key planning and decision-making processes for the development of recovery policies and processes,” said Jerryson Lapi, Director of Department of Strategic Policy Planning and Aid Coordination (DSPPAC).

Vanuatu is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world and with disaster events increasing in severity-and disasters driven by multiple hazards simultaneously–there is need for an accessible and clear-cut framework that will help to identify the hazards it faces, the risks and vulnerabilities that these generate for the people; and the measures to be taken to mitigate disaster effects and reinforce national resilience. This is the purpose of the National Disaster Recovery Framework.

The framework addresses how the country’s development plans and programmes need to be risk-informed – to help to develop disaster preparedness and mitigation standards, systems, guidelines, special measures for the most vulnerable, and policy and institutional provisions that are needed to be able to rapidly assess loss and damage – and plan post-disaster recovery.

The NDRF Roadmap is a short, simple guide to the National Disaster Recovery Framework.

The COM approval of the National Disaster Recovery Framework signifies the Government’s strong commitment to achieve sustainable and resilient development across all levels and sectors.

The Disaster Recovery Act – once in place-will enable the government to strategically and proactively embed risk-informed development and recovery into all facets of development across multiple governance levels.

The development of the National Disaster Recovery Framework commenced in 2019 involving an in-depth consultation process with DSPPAC engaging broadly with government institutions, civil society organizations and private sector businesses and other essential stakeholders.

The National Recovery Committee (NRC) is responsible for facilitating coordination, implementation and monitoring of the NDRF, with technical support from DSPPAC’s newly established Disaster Recovery Unit.

The National Disaster Recovery Framework has been developed with support from the World Bank.

The NDRF Roadmap will be launched next month.