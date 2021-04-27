Vanuatu COM revokes decision to establish Ministry of Fisheries

The COM made the decision at its meeting on Malekula in October last year, following the Prime Minister's announcement on Independence Day.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reports COM has instructed the Prime Minister's Office to re-submit the paper following provisions of the Government Act.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Prime Minister's Office, Fred Vurobaravu, said the Minister of Justice and Community Services (MoJCS)and the Prime Minister will re-submit the paper to COM after hosting consultations.

The government intends to replace the Ministry of Justice and Community Services (MoJCS) with the new ministry.

Photo source Department of Fisheries/Facebook