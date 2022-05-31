Vanuatu commemorates ‘World No Tobacco Day’ campaign

The ministry is using the initiative to support the global campaign for “World No Tobacco Day”.

“Tobacco is also damaging our water, soil, beaches and city streets with chemicals, toxic waste, cigarette butts, including microplastics, and e-cigarette waste,” the MOH said.

“The harmful impact of the tobacco industry on the environment is vast and growing, adding unnecessary pressure to our planet’s already scarce resources and fragile ecosystems.”

“Tobacco kills over 8 million people every year and destroys the environment, further harming human health, through the cultivation, production, distribution, consumption, and post-consumer waste.”

To support the young people in Vanuatu this year, the MOH continues to raise awareness on the social health impacts of tobacco, via the production of three short videos to post on social media. All are facts about smoking abuse, related - diseases and approaches to quit smoking.

WHO and its member states around the world are urging smokers to quit smoking as a strong initiative for personal health gain.