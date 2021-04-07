Vanuatu commemorates World Health Day

As the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted, some people are able to live healthier lives and have better access to health services than others - entirely due to the conditions in which they are born, grow, live, work and age.

Since March 2020, the Ministry’s main priority has been to prepare for and respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry’s efforts have been successful with the support of health development partners including the Australian Government through the Vanuatu Health Program (VHP), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF.

So far, Vanuatu remains one of few countries around the world with no Covid-19 case in the community.

Only three cases were detected in and by an effective quarantine system.

“I commend the efforts made by the Ministry of Health to lead and coordinate with health stakeholders a successful response that keeps Vanuatu communities free from COVID-19. I also acknowledge the strong contributions of our health staff. Our capacity to respond to COVID-19 is key to mitigate the impact of the pandemic in Vanuatu,” said Minister of Health, Silas Bule.

“On World Health Day, I would like also to acknowledge the strong contribution and dedication of our health workforce especially those based in rural areas for providing health services to our people,” Bule said.

While Covid-19 is putting pressure on the health workforce the Ministry of Health continues to progress other priorities.

The ministry’s Director General Russel Tamata highlighted few achievements from last year.

The graduation of the first 14 Bachelor of Nursing graduates from Vanuatu College of Nursing Education (VCNE) along with 42 diploma graduates is one of the milestones.

Tamata also mentioned that the VCNE curriculum will soon be tabled with the Vanuatu Qualification Authority for approval prior to escalating the college into the newly established National University of Vanuatu.

Acknowledging that the Vanuatu Health system is complex, with added constraints from the natural disasters and COVID-19, existing geo-graphical barriers and infrastructures limitations.

The Ministry of Health is making progress in achieving the standards of Role Delineation policy.