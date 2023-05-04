Vanuatu commissions first female High Commissioner to Fiji

Viranria Brown, was commissioned as High Commissioner to Fiji by the Head of State Nikenike Vurobaravu.

The Ceremony took place at the State House where the signing of Letters of Credence by the Head of State followed by the presentation of Credentials to the High Commissioner by the Head of State.

Foreign Affairs Minister Jotham Napat and the Director General (DG) of the Ministry, Kalfau Kaloris, both described High Commissioner Brown’s appointment as an achievement in terms of women’s participation and leadership in the public life according to the Vanuatu Daily Post.

High Commissioner Brown will play a vital role in the government’s foreign policy as well as deal with diplomatic matters relating to Vanuatu and the interests and welfare of Vanuatu citizens residing in Fiji.

Photo credit Vanuatu Government