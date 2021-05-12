Vanuatu community leaders and provincial stakeholders approve establishment of community climate centres

Community leaders in Torba and SANMA Provinces in Vanuatu have given the final clearance for Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-hazards Department (VMGD) and Van-KIRAP to establish the climate information hubs inside their communities, realising the benefits to their security, livelihood, and wellbeing.

The CCCs will act as hubs strategically located in area councils for receiving Climate Information Services (CIS) from the VMGD and further dissemination of CIS to ‘last mile’ communities. They will also build adaptive capacity of communities and households in the uptake of, use and translation of CIS into actions to build resilience.

The Van-KIRAP project sought guidance and approval from community leaders, provincial government officials, non-governmental organisations and local stakeholders. These consultations were to solicit community input in the design, commissioning, and operationalisation of the community centres.

“In Vanuatu, not all communities are the same, the governance, institutional capacity and resources vary, hence the delivery and roll out of these climate centres are tailored to suit community needs and priorities” said Moirah Matou, Van-KIRAP Project Manager.

Photo: Van-KIRAP Caption Sala provincial government officials and community leaders, Banks Group, TORBA Province, Vanuatu, with the Van-KIRAP consultation team