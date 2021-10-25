Vanuatu to conduct Covid-19 Community Transmission Simulation Exercise

The exercise will run from Sunday 31 October – Monday, 1 November 2021.

The implementation of the containment measures as part of the simulation exercise are aimed at testing the Covid-19 preparedness efforts of individuals, communities, organizations and government institutions that provide frontline defense and response to this deadly disease.

The aim of the simulation is to test and strengthen protocols to ensure measures are in place to contain Covid-19 within the quarantine and isolation facilities in the event that it comes to Vanuatu, and prevent the disease from spreading to communities. It is also about actions at level 2 when there are clusters of cases in locations and level 3 of the Vanuatu Outbreak Alert System where there is a large-scale community transmission so that essential services are maintained.

MoH stated that, the scenario involves a Covid-19 case is identified at a church gathering then risk investigation continues resulting in close contacts later being transported to the community

“All the scenarios used are theoretical and are related to different levels under the Vanuatu Outbreak Alert System. Public are advised to cooperate and not to panic if the team is carrying out the simulation close to their communities”.

The simulation will help the Ministry of Health, relevant government agencies and partners to test the protocols in place, identify gaps, and areas that need to be strengthened to prepare for the event of future Covid-19 cases.

Vanuatu remains at level zero, which means that there are no cases of Covid-19 identified in the country.

