Vanuatu confirms 18 new Covid cases

According to the latest information issued by the Ministry of Health, 13 cases are in Penama Province (Pentecost), 2 in Shefa (Efate) and three is Torba (Vanua Lava).

The reporting period was the 24-hours until 12pm on Thursday.

There are 7734 cases confirmed since 1 January 2022, with 277 active cases currently reported and 7443 recovered.

The Ministry said 241,504 doses have been administered.

Nationwide, 81 per cent of all adults have received at least one dose and 73.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In Santo, Shefa, Torba, Malampa and Penama provinces, 75-80 per cent of all adults are fully vaccinated

Coverage is lagging behind in Tafea province, with 46 per cent of adults fully vaccinated