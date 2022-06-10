Vanuatu Constitutional amendment: Parliament adjourned due to lack of quorum

The Government was hoping to debate and pass 16 amendments to the Constitution in the special sitting.

Only 31 Members of Parliament on the Government side were present.

A majority of the 52 MPs is required in order for the government to pass the Bill for the Constitution (Eight) (Amendment) Act No. of 2022.

Nine MPs in the Opposition bloc boycotted Parliament today and nine RMC MPs were absent this morning.

Prime Minister Bob Loughman needs 39 MPs which is the required two-thirds under the Constitution to pass the Constitutional amendment in Parliament.

The main features of this amendment will see the expansion of the definition of “people of Vanuatu” to include indigenous citizens of Vanuatu, naturalised citizens, citizens of indigenous ancestry of Vanuatu and citizens who are descendants of naturalised citizens.

Another major proposed change will see an increase in the number of ministerial portfolios from 13 to 17 ministries.

Other proposed amendments include extending the life of parliament from four to five years and allowing dual citizens to hold public office.

The Leader of Opposition Ralph Regenvanu said the amendment is bad for the country.

Photo file RNZ Pacific Caption: Vanuatu Parliament