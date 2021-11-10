Vanuatu convicts four Bangladeshis for trafficking and slavery

The four men have been found guilty of a range of charges including trafficking, slavery, money laundering and assault.

A 485-page verdict details how 102 Bangladeshis were deceived into going to Vanuatu for work several years ago as well as the abusive treatment they received in inadequate living conditions.

Two of the convicted men were proprietors of the Mr Price home and furniture store in Port Vila.

The victims worked long hours with little breaks, often under threat of punishment - lured to Vanuatu by the four men and their agents in Bangladesh.

They were denied freedom of movement, through coercion, threat of violence and sometimes physical assault.