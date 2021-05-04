Vanuatu cooking up a national food basket amid concerns of disaster-driven hunger.

Flooded gardens in central Tanna mean vital crops are in short supply and many families have been told not to sell their produce at markets because of fears that families will go hungry.

Those fears have reached the capital, Port Vila.

Produce sales are the only source of income for Mary Jack, a mother of four who moved to Efate nine years ago.

“I always have some worry as to when the next disaster will strike to damage my crop and disturb my plants,” she said.

“What should I do with the money I am supposed to earn for school fees?”

Much of Vanuatu’s population survives from subsistence farming and destruction of crops means many are not just in danger of poverty, but potentially starvation.

As disaster threats grow, the Vanuatu government is enacting a plan to ensure no one goes hungry, engaging with local communities across the archipelago in what is known as the National Food Basket initiative.

Director of Agriculture and Rural Development Antoine Ravo says a farmers’ association is being established as part of a risk mitigation strategy.

“Communities would grow different varieties of root crops during peace time to access different types of planting material,” he said.

“The department is continuing its work with other stakeholders to continue to increase production of mainly root crops, to ensure that during disasters, the communities are well prepared to have constant food supply.”

If successful, the plan will also address the rise in diet-related non-communicable diseases by increasing supply of local produce and reducing reliance on processed foods.

*Pacific Prepared is produced by ABC International Development with funding from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Photo source SPC