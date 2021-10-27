Vanuatu Court of Appeal to deliver judgement on former speaker this week

Five judges heard the appeal on Monday which was centered around the word "absence".

The urgent application appeals the decision of the Supreme Court on the election petition of 19 Members of Parliament including Prime Minister Bob Loughman and Deputy Prime Minister, Ishmael Kalsakau.

The 19 MPs had challenged Shadrack's actions in his capacity as the Speaker, claiming only the Supreme Court has the right to declare the seat of a member of parliament vacant, not the Speaker.

This came about after Shadrack made an announcement on June 8th in accordance with Section 2(d) of the Members of Parliament (Vacation of Seats) Act.

The 19 government MPs challenged Shadrack's announcement and the court ruled in their favor.

Photo file Caption: Former Speaker of Parliament Gracia Shadrack