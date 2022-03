According to the situation report, 112 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, including 99 on Efate Island (Shefa province) and 13 on Santo Island (Sanma province).

‘We have reached the 2000 mark as of last weekend’

Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkon said six patients are currently being kept at the Vila Central Hospital (VCH).

They are all in stable condition.

