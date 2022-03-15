Vanuatu Covid-19 patient critically ill, health workers fear for country's low vaccination rates

Several health workers have contracted the virus, including Dr Basil Leodoro, President of the Vanuatu Association for Public Service Employees, who is currently in quarantine after experiencing mild symptoms.

"In Vanuatu, we understand completely the struggles that health and frontline workers are going to face," Dr Leodoro told Pacific Beat.

"Myself being a health worker, and contracting Covid-19, this is all the more real for me now."

The Pacific nation continues to be in lockdown, and one Covid-19 patient has been moved to Vila Central Hospital in a critical condition.

There are now at least 260 active cases in the country.

Dr Leodoro called on Australia and other international partners to support a move to waive intellectual property rights – also known as the TRIPS waiver.

The waiver would change World Trade Organization (WTO) rules to make it easier for low and middle-income countries to manufacture and sell cheaper generic copies of Covid-19 vaccines produced by multinational pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer.

"The union is calling urgently to Australia for supporting the temporary TRIPS waiver at WTO to allow us to increase supplies of diagnostics and treatment for Covid-19," Dr Leodoro said.

"But also we want to call in Australia and other countries, as our big brothers, to ensure discussion on pandemic treaty at the WHO level ... these are important global steps that are going to affect the everyday worker, wherever they are around the world."