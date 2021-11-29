Vanuatu Covid-19 protocols good says PM Loughman

While giving an update about the cases, Loughman said the protocols are “good and confirms they are of standard.”

The two people travelled from New Caledonia to Vanuatu on 22 October and tested Covid-19 positive in border quarantine two days later.

According to Loughman, follow-up tests carried out at the Vila Central Hospital last Thursday and a reconfirmation test returned negative results for the virus.

The patient received health clearance from the doctors and is no longer infectious.

“The patient has received medical clearances to confirm that the person concerned poses no threat of spreading COVID-19 to communities. The patient was released from the Vila Central Hospital (VCH) isolation unit last weekend,” Loughman said.

The other patient is still in the isolation unit and will need additional medical assessment to confirm if the patient is no longer infectious and will be discharged.

Vanuatu’s borders are closed as part of its efforts to keep the pandemic at bay, allowing in strictly controlled repatriation flights.

Photo supplied Caption: PM Bob Loughman updates the nation about the Covid-19 situation