Vanuatu detects four more Covid-19 cases in MIQ

The four new cases were reported by Prime Minister Bob Loughman and all are from New Caledonia.

Three of the new cases are close contacts of an infected passenger on the latest New Caledonia flight and the other active case is a frontline worker

Mr Loughman said all contacts of the infected frontline worker will remain quarantined until they are fully cleared.

Vanuatu has a total of eight Covid-19 positive cases at the border.

Currently, there's no indication of community transmission.