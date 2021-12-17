Vanuatu DJ Festival to showcase more than 20 performers

The event will be held at the Korman Stadium in Port Vila.

DJ Festival Organizer and Manager ,Pascal De Gaillan said performers will be pumping out 30-35 minutes sessions, featuring many different styles of music, from House to Electro to more local flavor such as Afro pop and dance hall.

“As we remain closed to the world and are unable to welcome any international artists, the DJ fest’s format this year will be much like last year’s: we will feature the Sound Tribe Krew (the original artists from the very first DJ festival) and the very best talent Vanuatu has to offer.”

“There will be some surprises for the party crowd maybe an unexpected DJ.”

“There are some restrictions to follow especially for the teenagers, they are authorized to enter the party with an adult otherwise they will not be accepted despite they have a ticket and they will not be refunded.”

Pre-paid tickets are now on sale at Digicel Downtown, Nambatu Stores, Burger Station at Tana Russet Plaza and Vila Street Food (Club Lit kitchen).