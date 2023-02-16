Vanuatu drug bill 'will be regulated carefully'

The Vanuatu government passed the Medical Cannabis and Industrial Hemp Act in 2021 but its regulation measures were only signed off last week.

Cultivation of the product will only be for export purposes only.

The Chairman of Parliament's Medical Cannabis and Industrial Hemp Advisory Committee, Moses Amos, said the drug will not be grown for locals and will be regulated carefully.

"In order to ensure that we can back capacity, we allow for 10 years of experience to come and invest in Vanuatu.

He said this will ensure a high product standard and offer experience for Vanuatu workers to start their own legal cultivation.

"The duration of a licence is 10 years. The scenario would be that after 10 years of working with a foreign investor any Vanuatuan would be in a position to engage in that activity."

At least two medical cannabis licences and at least three industrial hemp licences are to be offered to investors.

Industrial hemp will be restricted to five islands - Efate, Santo, Malekula, Tanna and Erromango - while medical cannabis will be limited to just Efate, Santo and Malekula.

Under the Act, licence holders are required to pay an annual licence fee of $US$81,300.

Amos said restrictions are required throughout an entire cannabis and hemp operation, from importation of seeds to cultivation, production, manufacture, supply and export.

Investors are expected to be coming in over the next month depending on how much interest the new market will draw, he said.