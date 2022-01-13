Vanuatu Education Attaché based in Fiji passes away

Vanuatu High Commissioner in Fiji, Nikenike Vurobaravu, confirmed, Mr Vora was found dead in his home in Suva.

His body is now in the hospital, awaiting a post mortem.

The late Mr Vora is from Ambae island and has held the position of Education Attache in Fiji since 2014.

Prior to joining the Vanuatu High Commission in Fiji, he was the Education sector Analyst at the Prime Minister’s Office, a Principal Human Resource Manager at the Ministry of Education

Mr. Vora also served as the Development Programme Administrator of the New Zealand Agency for International Development.

He was also sector analyst for Youth Development and Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

Photo supplied Caption: Johnson Vora