Vanuatu education ministry finalises “Safe School Reopening Guidelines”

The Safe School Reopening Guidelines outline a series of protocols to support the school administrators to ensure schools have COVID-19 Safety Measure in place prior to school reopening and measures which need to be reinforced.

Measures prior to school opening include ensuring physical distancing in classrooms, good ventilation, hand hygiene stations, and vaccination of school personnel and students at the age 18 and above.

When schools are open, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are in place and communicated to all. Temperature checks should be conducted and anyone with high temperature is to be refused entry.

Masks must be worn by all staff and students at all times, except during physical education and when eating. Students and teachers must not share food, utensils, drinking bottles and cups, they should bring their own.

Unauthorized visitors should not enter school premises until further notice.

The Safe School Reopening Guidelines further outlines protocols on managing staff and students with COVID-19 symptoms, SOPs for Schools and the approval process of SOPs.

Schools on Efate and its offshore islands are looking forward to reopening their doors to welcome back students.

To ensure that all measures are in place to protect students and teachers, all schools are required to submit their SOPs to the ministry for approval. Schools that have had their SOPs approved and are resuming this week are Malapoa College, Ecole Française, Olwie SDA School, Central School, Erakor Bilingual, Peter Pan Kindergarten, Malatia Primary School, Vila East School, Kawenu School, Port-Vila International School, Eratap Center School, Grace Baptist School, Pikinini Playtime, Nalema Primary School, Lycée de Montmartre, Mele Maat School, Ecole Centre Ville and Manua Center School.

The MOET has advised that a whole-of-society is essential to support children returning to school, as school gates gradually opens today and preparation for full opening later this month.

Parents also have a role to ensure their children return to school and together with teachers, ensure that they practice safe hygiene measures, such as washing hands regularly, wear masks and keep the 1.5m physical distancing requirement.

Photo file source Ministry of Education