Vanuatu elected to International Maritime Organisation Council

Vanuatu was elected as a Category C Member with 19 other countries-Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, and Turkey during the IMO's 32nd Assembly on Friday.

Category C of the election represent states which have special interests in maritime transport or navigation and whose election to the Council will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world.

Vanuatu election was given an ovation by the 350 delegates for this incredible achievement.

Laurent Parente was also elected Chair of the IMO Assembly Committee 1 which is currently dealing with all administrative, financial, legal and technical cooperation matters of the IMO.