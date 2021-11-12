Vanuatu Electoral Office launches new official website

The website contains the latest information about election procedures and results.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Ishmael Kalsakau said, “It is said ‘knowledge is power’ but I want to remind everyone that the right of Ni-Vanuatu citizen to vote is powerful indeed.”

“The VEO website provides at the same time the power of information and knowledge and helps our citizens to make informed decisions about casting their votes,” Kalsakau said.

The electoral office website is equipped with information and data on previously run elections –who were the candidates, how many votes, who won the election.

It is an “in-time” platform with daily updates of the very latest information uploaded by a full time VEO ICT Officer.

The VEO website is at once a repository for the Corporate History of elections back to Independence, for what is happening now, and details on the upcoming elections.

The new website can be accessed at https://electoral.gov.vu/