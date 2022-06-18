Vanuatu ends Covid-19 Public Health Emergency

The emergency that was in place since February this year, allowed the Ministry of Health to issue emergency orders to manage matters during the pandemic.

Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkone, said people can move around freely and schools can continue normal operations.

“Following the first community transmission, the MOH has worked hard to reduce the transmission while ensuring that vaccination continues," he said.

“COVID-19 cases are now recorded in every provinces following the first community transmission. We have already reached threshold of transmission and the number of cases in many places have dropped."

Minister Leingkone said repatriation flights from June 14 to 30 as part of the soft border reopening are restricted to Vanuatu citizens, residents and those traveling under special category visa.

“They must be fully vaccinated," he conveyed.