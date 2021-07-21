Vanuatu to export plastic bottles to Australia for recycling

Vanuatu Environmental Science Society and RecycleCorp hosted an event at the RecycleCorp yard to commemorate the milestone achievement.

Dr. Christina Shaw, Director of VESS said “this is true bottle to bottle recycling, and it is our first foray into creating a circular economy for plastics”.

Dr Shaw and Andrew Hibgame, who is the owner and director of RecycleCorp were joined in the celebration by the Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor of Port Vila, the Japanese Ambassador, the Acting Australian High Commissioner and the Acting British High Commissioner, representatives from the French embassy, as well as government officers, the World Vision team, JICA and IUCN representatives and business owners and managers.

The guests were welcomed as champions that have rallied to the cause of ridding the oceans of plastic pollution as many played a role to make the export of these plastic bottles possible.

Dr Shaw said they often get asked “why don’t you recycle plastic?” and explained that it is not as straight forward as a lot of people think.

According to Dr Shaw, many people and organisations were involved.

At the beginning VESS’s data collected during community cleanups and Green Waves no Plastik Bag Plis petition raised awareness of the issue of plastic pollution.

Dr Shaw said a pivotal moment came when the then Prime Minister, Charlot Salwai, went to the UN Oceans Conference in New York and after hearing about the plight of our oceans made a commitment to address the plastic issue in Vanuatu.

He returned and announced a ban on plastics.

Ralph Regenvanu, as Foreign Minister, took on the mantle of championing plastic pollution reduction and in 2018 single use plastic shopping bags, plastic straws and polystyrene takeaway containers were banned with the second phase of bans came into effect the following year.

The World Vision Selem Plastik Mo Sevem Solwota initiative collected the bottles with funding from DFAT and assistance from ANZ. RecycleCorp had the capability to process the bottles with existing equipment. Serious Business and the Plastic Waste Fee Islands Project assisted with the arrangement of the export. Ifira Stevedoring and Swire Shipping are donating the transport, loading and shipping of the container.

Photo supplied Caption: Mark Pardoe from Swire shipping and Russell Mitchell from Ifira Stevedores close the container of plastic bottles ready to be shipped to Australia for recycling