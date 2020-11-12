Vanuatu exporting root crops to NZ

It is being described in the Vanuatu Daily Post as a "breakthrough for root crop exports".

The consignment will also include 20 kilogrammes of coconut milk.

Vanuatu's Director General of Trade, Roy Mickey Joy, said the export was a milestone after years of struggle to breakthrough export barriers.

It has become possible because New Zealand relaxed its export rules.

At a launch for the exports, Vanuatu's Prime Minister Bob Loughman, told farmers throughout the country to plant more root crops.