Vanuatu exporting root crops to NZ

It is being described in the Vanuatu Daily Post as a "breakthrough for root crop exports".
The consignment will also include 20 kilogrammes of coconut milk.
Vanuatu's Director General of Trade, Roy Mickey Joy, said the export was a milestone after years of struggle to breakthrough export barriers.
It has become possible because New Zealand relaxed its export rules.
At a launch for the exports, Vanuatu's Prime Minister Bob Loughman, told farmers throughout the country to plant more root crops.
Source:
RNZ Pacific