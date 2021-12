The extension period will begin from January 1 to January 31 and shall be extended, subject to advice from the National Disaster Committee.

The extension will be applied over the whole of the country for strengthening international border control prevention measures and infection prevention and control standards in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Obed Tallis Moses signed the Extension of Declaration of State of Emergency Order No. 86 of 2021 on 29 December 2021.