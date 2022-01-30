Vanuatu faces secondary school shortage

The Vanuatu Daily Post said this has been confirmed by the Principal Education Officer of the Examination and Assessment Unit, Jimmy Henry.
Mr Henry said while temporary reforms have been put in place to assist those students, while the Ministry of Education is working to address the national secondary school shortage, to allow the students to enjoy their right to education.
It is likely that most secondary school classrooms will now accommodate higher numbers of students instead of the normal 25 students per classroom.
Source:
RNZ Pacific