Vanuatu farmer to venture into commercial sugarcane farming

Kapalu, who hails from Tanna and farms at Rentapao said he has been growing sugarcane for three years and has faced a lot of challenges as it is a new crop.

However, he sees it as a potential cash crop for him and his families.

Kapalu is adapting to the lifecycle of sugarcane, discovering solutions to the challenges and implementing farming systems such as intercropping to observe its growth.

“At my farm, I also do inter-cropping of other crops such as yam with sugarcane to perceive its outcomes and I can also share my experience with other farmers.

“Over the past three years, I have experienced this crop and this year 2022, I am planning to grow more than one hectare of land, venturing into commercial farming.

“I believe farming sugarcane is a way forward to achieving economic self- reliance as there is a domestic market available at my doorstep,” Kapalu said.

“Two years ago, I was so fortunate that all my hard work paid off when I started selling my sugarcane locally. I have sold over 12 tons of sugarcane to the 83 Islands Distillery Company.”

In 2020, the 83 Islands Distillery Company initiated a project to support local farmers to grow more sugarcane as the company purchased 100 percent of the farmers’ crop (sugarcane) at VT20,000 per ton.

This is the first ever-huge domestic sugarcane market in Vanuatu.

Sugarcane grows well in the country and it is substantially used in cultural ceremonies.

The 83 Islands Distillery worked with a few farmers in 2020 and processed 20 tons of sugarcane that were delivered by local farmers.

In 2021, the company crushed 20 tons of sugarcane in one week and this year 2022, it is expected that over 100 tons of sugarcane will be crushed.

“At my farm, I grow different varieties of sugarcane but there are only five varieties that I have selected to focus on as I will also distribute planting materials to other interested farmers who wish to plant this crop commercially this year,” Kapalu said.

He added, “My future endeavours include accessing a capital that will assist me expand my sugarcane farm.

“I am hoping the government through the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will also support me with appropriate farm machinery to increase production.

“As the newly elected chairperson of the Efate Sugarcane Farmers’ Association, I would like to encourage all interested farmers to put our hands together to increase the production of sugarcane and elevate the status of this crop as a potential cash crop for Vanuatu farmers.”

Photo supplied Caption: Farmer Japen Kapalu in his sugarcane farm