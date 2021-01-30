Vanuatu farmer ventures into rice farming

Joshua harvested 25 kilos of rice grains last November and milled the grains at the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s warehouse in Sepeta.

He then decided to purchase a kilo of local Tanna rice to plant as a trial on Efate.

“I grew the rice seeds in August 2020 and harvested them from November to December last year.

“I sought technical information on rice production from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) and that assisted me to learn more about farming this crop.”

Joshua added, “My wife often sells our local produce at the Manples Market. Most times she spends money on purchasing imported rice so I decided to grow rice to reduce the expenses of purchasing imported rice.

“Many people in Vanuatu consume a lot rice but they don’t know how to grow rice.”

Joshua said his experience of the trial plot of rice indicated that growing rice is similar to growing corn or maize.

“The taste is very organic like other root crops such as manioc, yam and kumala,” he said.

“It is very different compared to imported rice.

“I would like to encourage other farmers to grow rice as well as to reduce their expenses of buying imported rice.

“Locally grown rice is more organic and healthier.”

Apart from growing rice, Joshua is also investing in other agricultural crops such as kava as the main cash crop as well as root crops and vegetables to sustain his family.

Photo supplied