Vanuatu farmer ventures into sugarcane farming

The plantings were donated by another sugarcane farmer, Job Charlie, through the Ministry of Agriculture.

Simbolo said, “This is the first time that I will be investing in sugarcane farming as a potential source of income for my families.”

“I have harvested one hectare of manioc plot and I will be planting sugarcane instead of replanting manioc.”

Simobolo and Charlie are both members of the Efate Sugarcane Farmers’ Association that was recently established on Efate.

The duo are known for their involvement in the first export of manioc to overseas market under the government’s Export Development programme.

Now they are moving from farming manioc to sugarcane.