Vanuatu farmers to benefit from cattle restocking programme

Cattle will be distributed to the farmers following the completion of farm assessments.

The delivery of 192 herds to several sites including Ipota, Cooks Bay and Elizabeth Bay on Erromango has been deferred due to bad weather.

The Department of Livestock has confirmed the distribution of about 400 to 500 cattle in Santo.

The Vanuatu Government, through EDF 11, will provide Vt240 million towards cattle restocking, Vt83 million for pasture development and another Vt80 million for water accessibility.